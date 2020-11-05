(Bloomberg) -- A pullback in fiscal stimulus bets and fresh impetus for asset purchase programs has sent investors rushing once more to sovereign bonds, pushing the world’s stockpile of negative-yielding debt to a record.

The market value of the Bloomberg Barclays Global Negative Yielding Debt Index rose to $17.05 trillion on Thursday, an all-time high. Its share of total world debt climbed to 26%, still below the 30% reached last year thanks to the slew of global issuance in 2020 to deal with the impact of the coronavirus.

A surge in Treasuries as traders dialed down their expectations for a massive fiscal spending package under a unified Democratic government helped fuel the recent rise in global bonds. Meanwhile, the Bank of England and Reserve Bank of Australia this week announced plans to expand bond buying and the Federal Reserve discussed a shift in its program.

The slide in the greenback, with the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index falling to its lowest in more than two years, may have amplified the move, given the sizeable amount of negative-yielding debt denominated in euros and yen.

