(Bloomberg) -- COP26 talks are now in the final stretch, with negotiators haggling over money, coal, and carbon-trading.

The main issues now are how rich countries will help poor countries withstand the worst effects of climate change; and how robust rules on international carbon-offset trading will be. COP President Alok Sharma had aimed to “consign coal to history,” a goal that looks increasingly out of reach.

As talks run into overtime, a deal gets trickier. Some top officials from smaller countries are leaving already, and others are packing up their delegations. This year the pandemic makes logistics even harder as delegates have to take tests or plan quarantine for their return home. Sharma is pushing for a deal by the end of the day.

Key developments:

Latest draft on carbon-trading shows signs of progress

EU, Italy are hatching a plan to solve the finance gap

Activists warn that carbon-trading deal could lead to greenwash

The endgame: what to look out for if you’re just tuning in

New Steps on Carbon Trading (8:10 a.m.)

Negotiators are making progress on creating rules for international carbon markets. A new draft proposal published on Saturday moves ahead on the thorny issue of how to use cash generated from bilateral emission trades.

Instead of channeling a fixed share of revenues to developing countries, a demand voiced by African nations and other developing countries, now they are “strongly encouraged to commit” to contributing funding for adaptation, particularly through the Adaptation Fund.

EU, Italy Seek Band-aid on Finance (9 p.m.)

The European Union and Italy are rushing to draft a last-minute climate finance proposal that would help rich countries make good on failed funding promises -- and perhaps rescue COP26 negotiations.

