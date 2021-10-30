(Bloomberg) -- Leaders from Group of Twenty nations are kicking off their two-day summit in Rome as negotiators race the clock to reach a climate deal that can be taken on to a crucial United Nations meeting.

Officials have failed so far to agree on a draft statement they can put to the heads of state, with stark differences over timelines to reach specific climate goals and whether countries should try and wean themselves off coal entirely. The hope is for the subsequent COP26 summit in Glasgow to advance pledges made in the Paris climate accord.

Complicating matters, key leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin have opted to dial in from afar. U.S. President Joe Biden has struggled to get consensus at home on how strongly America will commit to climate action.

The summit is likely to touch on the energy shortages affecting many nations alongside a broader supply-chain squeeze that is complicating things for businesses and households alike. Expect talks also on Iran, Afghanistan and vaccines as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to dog the globe.

Key Developments:

Today’s agenda includes a session on the global economy and the traditional family photo.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the G-20 to do more on climate change before it becomes too late to rescue the most vulnerable nations from its “apocalyptic” effect.

Biden met with the French president to clear the air after tensions over a submarine deal involving Australia.

Leaders will sign off on a global tax deal at the meeting.

There will be a sideline chat between European nations and the U.S. on Iran.

All times are local (CET).

Climate Talks Still Deadlocked as Nations Dig In on Coal (9:05 a.m.)

Negotiations continue even as the formal summit gets underway. Some countries have singled out China, saying it is refusing to beef up commitments to limit temperature increases and digging in over coal, with Russia and India also holding out.

The countries are set to commit to ending international funding for coal-fired power plants overseas but are struggling to agree on a date to ditch supporting them at home, according to officials briefed on the talks. On the push to stop financing plants overseas, one official warned that would likely only apply to new projects, and that some of those in early-stage development by China would continue.

The main climate and energy debate is between developing and developed countries because “we are in the same storm but not in the same boat,” Russian sherpa Svetlana Lukash told reporters on Friday.

Leaders to Endorse Tax Accord After Years of Talks (8:54 a.m.)

The summit will back an ambitious plan Saturday to overhaul the way countries around the world tax multinational companies, according to a senior U.S. administration official. The official called it a historic reshaping of the rules for the global economy that will force corporations to pay their fair share of taxes. The pact had already won support in October, in principle, from 136 governments under the auspices of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, and G-20 finance ministers endorsed a framework in July.

Biden and Macron Bury the Hatchet (8:44 a.m.)

After weeks of bitter recriminations, French President Emmanuel Macron scored a diplomatic win from Biden that he can take to the bank six months from an election. On the eve of the G-20, the U.S. president said his administration had been “clumsy” in handling a new defense pact with Australia and the U.K. But there’s more work for Macron to do this weekend: While Biden was magnanimous (he’s keen to refocus on his bigger concern, which is China), tensions remain with Australia, and he is bickering with Johnson also about French access to British fishing waters. Macron and Johnson may meet on Sunday.

Bolsonaro Gets Cold Shoulder as Amazon Fires Rage (8:24 a.m.)

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has faced constant attack over the Amazon rainforest’s soaring deforestation, has only two face-to-face encounters for now in Rome, according to his press office -- he met Italy’s president already and he’s set to talk with Mathias Cormann, the new head of the OECD, which Brazil is bidding to join.

Latin America’s largest economy is home to the world’s biggest rain forest and Bolsonaro has drawn international outrage over deforestation, with Brazil’s carbon dioxide emissions soaring last year due to destruction of the Amazon and other regions. Bolsonaro, who defends opening up the world’s largest rainforest to agriculture and mining, has said he won’t attend COP26.

