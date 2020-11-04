(Bloomberg) -- Republicans held on to retiring Representative Pete Olson’s House seat in Texas, the Associated Press projected, with Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls defeating former diplomat Sri Preston Kulkarni.

The race in the 22nd district, which encompasses Houston’s southern and western exurbs, was viewed as competitive. Democrat Kulkarni came within five percentage points of unseating Olson in 2018.

