Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. says it has acquired six pharmacies across Canada. Financial terms of the deals were not immediately available.

The company says it has acquired five locations in Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia and British Columbia in separate transactions.

The sixth deal is for another location in B.C. and is expected to close later this month, pending customary regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Neighbourly chief executive Skip Bourdo says the company remains focused on continuing to grow its network of pharmacies and serving more communities across Canada.

Neighbourly owns pharmacies across seven provinces.

The company was taken private earlier this year by Persistence Capital Partners.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2024.