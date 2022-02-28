(Bloomberg) -- Universal Music Group’s publishing division bought Neil Diamond’s song catalog and the rights to all recordings from his career, in its latest music rights acquisition.

Universal didn’t disclose the value of the deal, which follows a similar acquisition of Sting songs earlier this month. The company purchased Bob Dylan’s entire song catalog in 2020 in a pact worth more than $300 million.

Sting Becomes Latest Rock Star to Sell Song Catalog to Universal

The agreement comprises all recordings from the New York-born musician’s career, including 110 unreleased tracks, an unreleased album and archival videos, Universal said on Monday.

Universal will also record and release Diamond’s future music, should he decide to return to the studio. Diamond, 81, has sold more than 130 million albums with hit songs including “Sweet Caroline” and “I’m A Believer.”

