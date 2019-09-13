(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch said he doesn’t view the justices as liberal or conservative, characterizing his “originalist” approach toward the Constitution as a nonpolitical way to keep personal preferences from influencing rulings.

Gorsuch, the first of President Donald Trump’s two Supreme Court appointees, said during an interview Friday in his Washington chambers that originalism is supported by people of “all kinds of different political persuasions.”

Legal conservatives in recent decades have embraced originalism, which focuses on the meaning of the Constitution’s words at the time it was adopted. The late Justice Antonin Scalia was an originalist, as is current Justice Clarence Thomas. They used that approach to argue for overturning Obamacare, slashing abortion rights, and bolstering gun rights.

“You all write these headlines saying liberals and conservatives on the court. I just don’t see it that way,” Gorsuch said. “In the confirmation process what struck me is a lot of people do see judges as politicians in robes. And that’s just so foreign to my lived experience as a lawyer and a judge.”

Gorsuch granted the interview as part of the rollout of his first book since joining the court, “A Republic, If You Can Keep It,” which was published this week.

The book’s title recalls Benjamin Franklin’s reported reply as he left the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia in 1787, when he was asked what sort of government the nation’s founders were creating.

