(Bloomberg) -- For investors in Neil Woodford’s frozen flagship fund, the wait to get access to their money goes on.

The LF Woodford Equity Income Fund will remain locked, according to a statement from administrator Link Fund Solutions Limited. The situation will be reviewed on a daily basis, and a formal review will be conducted every 28 days, according to the statement on Monday.

There is no timeline for when Woodford will open the fund, according to administrator’s statement. In the worst-case scenario, it could take Woodford more than a year to liquidate half of the fund’s portfolio, according to Morningstar.

Woodford, one of Britain’s best-known stock pickers, shocked the financial world a month ago by halting withdrawals after a run of poor results. With much of the fund tied up in small companies and hard-to-sell stocks, Woodford stopped withdrawals to buy time to offload assets.

“Because the fund is suspended, there are no redemptions and the Woodford team is not forced to sell assets at distressed prices,” according to a statement from Woodford’s firm. Progress has been made in selling some of the fund’s unquoted holdings, and the firm is in the process of appointing a partner for further sales, the statement said.

Personal Investments

Woodford said in a video on YouTube that all his “personal financial investments” are in his firm’s funds. He didn’t specify the size of his holdings.

While Woodford’s flagship was locked, his LF Woodford Income Focus Fund remained open -- and paid the price. Assets under management in the smaller fund plunged by 40% from May 31 to 296 million pounds ($374 million) as of June 28, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Suspending redemptions is a rare step for any fund, let alone one that offers daily liquidity. H2O Asset Management has also been rocked by investors’ concerns over illiquid assets, shedding billions of dollars in assets. But H2O Chief Executive Officer Bruno Crastes said the firm “never gated and we will never gate” its funds.

The suspension was intended to allow Woodford to sell off “unquoted and less liquid” stocks in the fund’s portfolio, according to a company statement. He raised at least 300 million pounds in June by selling down some stakes, including those in BCA Marketplace, NewRiver REIT Plc and Oakley Capital Investments.

‘Undervalued Assets’

The redemption freeze has damaged Woodford’s reputation, built up over decades by correctly calling major swings in technology, tobacco and other stocks. He has come under fire from politicians, regulators and long-time backers.

Woodford started out by investing in large, liquid stocks, but over time moved toward smaller companies, dramatically altering the profile of his fund. Nearly 97% of the assets in his flagship fund at the end of May were allocated to micro, small and mid-cap stocks, up from 40% in January 2016, according to Morningstar data. Some of the investments, including Sabina Estates and BenevolentAI, weren’t listed on a major exchange.

Asked on the YouTube video why he had taken such large positions in unquoted, small companies, Woodford said he was “motivated to invest in undervalued assets, and size those positions with a view to the investment opportunity, the extent of the undervaluation.” In some cases, his positions grew because the stocks performed well, he said.

