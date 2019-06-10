(Bloomberg) -- Neil Woodford curtailed what he tells investors about his holdings as he scrambles to sell stock from his beleaguered flagship fund.

Woodford will publish only the top 10 holdings of his three funds while redemptions from the LF Woodford Equity Income Fund are halted, the firm said in a statement on Monday. The move is an abrupt shift from a longstanding commitment to provide transparency about investments; the fund previously disclosed all holdings at the end of each month.

“We firmly believe this is in the best interests of investors,” according to the statement.

Woodford last week barred investors from withdrawing their money from the equity income fund, shocking the financial world and leading some of his biggest clients to walk away. Since then, he has been cutting his stakes in companies including NewRiver REIT Plc, Purplebricks Group Plc and Kier Group Plc.

