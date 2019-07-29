(Bloomberg) -- Neil Woodford’s listed investment trust is considering replacing him as portfolio manager.

The board of Woodford Patient Capital Trust Plc is doing a “full assessment of all potential management options, which may or may not lead to a change in the company’s management arrangements,’’ according to a company statement on Monday. It’s meeting with a range of third-party managers.

Woodford also sold 1.75 million shares in the trust -- about 60% of his holding -- between July 3 and July 8 to “meet personal financial obligations, including a tax liability,” according to a separate statement on Monday. The company didn’t say how much Woodford made from the sale.

The trust’s shares have plunged 31% since the beginning of June, and was trading at a 34% discount to net asset value on July 25.

Woodford shocked the financial world last month when he halted redemptions from the LF Woodford Equity Income Fund after poor performance and mounting withdrawals. Link Fund Solutions Ltd., the fund administrator, will make an announcement later on Monday about whether the freeze will be extended for another month.

No Dividend

Woodford won’t receive any income or dividends from the trust while his flagship fund remains suspended, according to the statement.

Pressure on Woodford is increasing. The U.K.’s top markets regulator recently said the money manager had failed to follow the spirit of the rules, and a top lawmaker said the fund industry should prepare for tougher scrutiny following Woodford’s woes. Meanwhile two senior executives left Woodford Investment Management within days of one another as the firm reduces headcount.

Suspending redemptions is a rare step for any fund, let alone one, like Woodford’s, that allows clients to make regular withdrawals. He made the decision to buy time to raise cash by selling down the fund’s holdings of lightly traded micro-, small- and mid-cap stocks that made up 97% its assets at the end of May, according to Morningstar data. Such mismatches led Bank of England Governor Mark Carney to say that funds offering daily liquidity while loading up on illiquid assets are “built on a lie.”

