(Bloomberg) -- Neil Woodford’s role as portfolio manager for his listed investment trust remains at risk.

The board of Woodford Patient Capital Trust Plc said on Monday that it “continues to evaluate the position of the portfolio manager and remains in dialogue with other potential managers.” Woodford’s position at the trust was first placed in doubt in July, deepening a career crisis that began when he stunned the financial world by freezing his flagship fund the previous month.

The LF Woodford Equity Income Fund has been locked ever since, but the trust has remained opened -- and paid the price. Its shares have plunged about 43% in that time, driving its market capitalization down to 400 million pounds ($492 million), about half the amount raised when the trust was launched in 2015.

Woodford endured another indignity in early September when he ceded control over investment decisions for the trust to its banker in exchange for greater leeway in how he uses money borrowed from the firm, Northern Trust Corp. Valuations of assets including stakes in IH Holdings International Ltd. and BenevolentAI Ltd. have also been reduced.

On Monday, Woodford apologized for “an extremely disappointing six-month period” for shareholders in the trust.

“The journey to positive outcomes has been longer and more painful than investors would have liked, or anticipated, but the returns to be gained by delivering on the progress, I believe, will ultimately reward the patient investor,” Woodford said in the statement.

