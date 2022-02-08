Neil Young blasts Spotify's Ek, goes after four big banks next

Neil Young appears to be driving another stake in the ground.

The musician called on baby boomers to “ditch the companies contributing to the mass fossil fuel destruction of Earth,” and proceeded to encourage people take their money from JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., Bank of America Corp. and Wells Fargo & Co.

“Join me as I move my money away from the damage causers or you will unintentionally be one of them,” Young said in a post on his website dated Monday.

The 76-year-old recently contributed to a wave of negative attention toward Spotify Technology SA over Joe Rogan’s podcast, removing his music and prompting others to join him.

Young’s criticism of the streaming service did not escape his Monday post when he addressed the company’s employees, saying Chief Executive Officer Daniel Ek is “your big problem - not Joe Rogan.”

“Get out of that place before it eats up your soul,” Young said.