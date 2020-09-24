(Bloomberg) -- Neiman Marcus Group Inc. is reducing the size of its store workforce as part of a reassessment of its business as it emerges from bankruptcy.

The department store said it began laying off some store workers on Wednesday after a reorganization of staff at its Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman locations.

“We are evaluating every part of our business to ensure that the company is positioned for long-term success,” Neiman Marcus said in a statement. “We plan to separate from selling and non-selling associates.”

The company declined to disclose how many employees would be affected by the cuts. Some new positions will be added for customer service and personal styling.

Neiman Marcus is emerging from bankruptcy this month after filing for Chapter 11 soon after coronavirus rocked global markets and the U.S. economy earlier this year. Department stores have had it particularly tough amid the pandemic as physical shops shut down for months and shoppers tightened their wallets.

Neiman Marcus has been closing stores throughout the year, including the New York flagship location it opened in 2019.

