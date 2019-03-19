(Bloomberg) -- A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit that hedge fund Marble Ridge Capital LP brought against Neiman Marcus after the retailer had shuffled its assets.

Judge Tonya Parker signed the ruling on Tuesday which dismissed the lawsuit for “lack of subject matter jurisdiction,” according to a court document filed in Dallas, Texas. Marble Ridge, a debtholder, objected to Neiman Marcus’s moving its MyTheresa unit out of the reach of creditors.

“While we had hoped the court would rule differently on our standing to bring the fraudulent conveyance claims, this particular ruling does not address the key issues, which are the inappropriate transfer by Neiman Marcus of the MyTheresa assets,” Marble Ridge said in a statement sent to Bloomberg.

In the lawsuit filed in December, Marble Ridge alleged that the shuffle of MyTheresa constituted a “fraudulent transfer of assets totaling approximately $1 billion of value for no consideration.” Marble Ridge has also claimed the retailer owes more than it’s worth and was either insolvent at the time of the transfer or was made insolvent by the deal.

The Marble Ridge Capital LP v. Neiman Marcus Group Inc., DC-18-18371, District Court, Dallas County, Texas, 116th Judicial District (Dallas).

