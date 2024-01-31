(Bloomberg) -- Nelson Peltz is urging Walt Disney Co. investors not to reelect two board directors, as the billionaire activist’s proxy battle with the media giant heats up.

Peltz’s Trian Fund Management is targeting Maria Elena Lagomasino, who chairs Disney’s compensation committee, and Michael Froman, according to a preliminary filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday.

Both are up for reelection at Disney’s next annual general meeting. Trian wants its fellow shareholders to withhold votes for Lagomasino and Froman and instead elect Peltz and Jay Rasulo, a former chief financial officer at Disney, to the company’s board.

Lagomasino, who joined Disney’s board in 2015, has authorized big pay packages to executives, including Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger, during her tenure, Trian said in its filing. The company’s stock has fallen 16% over the period. Trian also said Disney has a poor record of investors pushing back on executive pay compared with other companies in the S&P 500.

Froman, meanwhile, lacks the required public board experience to occupy his position in Disney’s boardroom, Trian said. Froman is the president of the Council on Foreign Relations and a member of Disney’s governance and nominating committee. He was elected to Disney’s board in 2018.

Lagomasino and Froman are part of a 12-person board slate at Disney. The company recently appointed Morgan Stanley Chairman James Gorman and Jeremy Darroch, a former executive at media company Sky, as new directors.

A representative for Disney declined to comment.

Peltz had sought to replace Froman on the board last year. In a statement last February, Disney called that proposal inexplicable, saying Froman’s deep background in global trade and international business made him far more qualified than Peltz for the role.

Peltz has been ramping up his attacks on Disney in recent weeks as he seeks to address his concerns around strategy and performance at the company. His plan to fix Disney includes bundling its ESPN+ online service with a larger player interested in sports, such as Netflix Inc.

Trian will publish a so-called white paper detailing its investment thesis and recommendations for Disney in the weeks after the entertainment giant’s next earnings report on Feb. 7, Bloomberg News reported this week.

