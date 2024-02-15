(Bloomberg) -- Neo4j Inc., the maker of a graph database and data science tools, is looking to go public on Nasdaq Inc.’s stock exchange in New York as soon as the window for initial public offerings opens up again, according to the company’s biggest owner.

Neo4j, which counts more than 75% of Fortune 100 companies as its clients, is “ready for an IPO,” and has an “ongoing process,” according to Ola Rollen, the founder of investment company Greenbridge Holdings Sarl. It has yet to select banks for the listing, Rollen said.

“The management is in talks with most banks I would say, to get a feeling for the market,” Rollen said in an interview.

Greenbridge holds a 21% stake in the San Mateo, California-based company which is looking to benefit from growing investor interest in the field of generative artificial intelligence. A funding round in 2021 brought Neo4j’s valuation to $2 billion. The market overall has seen values drop since then.

“The valuation is approaching $2 1/2 billion, $3 billion now, based on its performance in relation to listed peers — but that’s just my assessment,” said Rollen.

Companies have raised about $7 billion via IPOs on US exchanges this year, more than double the amount at this point in 2023, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The nascent recovery has been boosted by successful listings of companies including Amer Sports, BBB Foods and CG Oncology in recent weeks, at a time when conditions in the equity capital markets remain fragile.

On Thursday Neo4j said it was appointing Rollen to its board. Rollen is also chairman of Swedish measurement technology company Hexagon AB.

Neo4j has roughly 900 employees and sees MongoDB Inc. and Snowflake Inc. as its closest listed peers. Databricks Inc, TigerGraph Inc and Amazon.com Inc are also among its competitors.

Greenbridge’s portfolio includes stakes in two other IPO candidates, Rollen said. Brazil-based software company Nstech FS Ltda is eyeing a Nasdaq listing in 2025, and so is Divergent Technologies Inc, which makes 3D-printed structures for cars and aviation. Greenbridge is also about to finalize a fourth investment in the coming days, Rollen said.

Greenbridge itself is “working at full speed” to list at Nasdaq’s First North Growth Market in Stockholm, potentially already this year, Rollen said.

--With assistance from Fareed Sahloul.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.