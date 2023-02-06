(Bloomberg) -- A Yeti Airlines plane that crashed in Nepal last month had no engine power during its final moments, the Hindustan Times reported, citing a government-appointed panel investigating the accident.

Analysis of the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder showed the propellers of both engines on the ATR-72 turboprop were feathered before it crashed near Pokhara on Jan. 15, a position that indicates the plane had lost thrust, the newspaper reported. It cited a statement from the panel.

Yeti Airlines Flight 691 had taken off from Nepal’s capital Kathmandu at 10:32 a.m. local time and crashed at about 11 a.m. All 72 people aboard were killed.

The disaster added to the Himalayan country’s reputation as the world’s most dangerous place to fly. According to Aviation Safety Network data, the fatal crash was the 11th in Nepal in as many years.

ATR, a joint venture between planemaking powerhouse Airbus SE and Italy’s Leonardo SpA, has said it’s assisting the investigation.

In addition to Nepalese nationals, the plane was carrying people from India, France, Australia, Ireland, Russia and Korea.

