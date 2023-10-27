(Bloomberg) -- Credit-card reviewer NerdWallet Inc. isn’t expecting to directly profit from the launch of its first card, instead hoping to boost its all-important referral revenue by helping Americans with low credit scores become eligible for new products.

The San Francisco-based company, which makes most of its money from referrals of credit cards, loans and insurance, announced what’s commonly known as a credit-builder card in a statement Thursday. It effectively functions like a debit card as cash must be loaded before it can be used, meaning it can be offered to consumers with no or low credit scores who were rejected for traditional cards.

“We’re not really trying to make money off this thing,” NerdWallet CEO Tim Chen said in an interview. “We’ll make money later if they build up their credit and then qualify for something else.”

The card may be NerdWallet’s first and only foray into creating its own offerings. “Our goal really is not to offer financial products,” Chen said.

NerdWallet shares rose as much as 47% on Friday, its strongest gain in nearly two years, after its third-quarter revenue and earnings came in better than analysts had expected.

