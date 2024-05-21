Top Stories
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
What happens if your employer cuts your salary in Ontario?
SPONSORED: While employers do have some wiggle room to adjust pay within certain situations, significant reductions without your consent can lead to complex legal challenges. It's crucial to understand your rights in these scenarios.
10:18
CPP's CEO on the importance of having a diversified portfolio
-
7:16
Freeland says capital gains proposal will be tabled before summer break
-
Canada Infrastructure Bank lends $75M to B.C. ferry service for zero-emission vessels
-
5:59
Latest CPI data points to a June rate cut, economists say
-
6:27
What a world growing older fast means for investing
-
5:33
After months of negotiations, Loblaw agrees to sign grocery code of conduct
-
May 21
Bull market 'still very young,' driven by strong earnings: market strategist6:31
Bull market 'still very young,' driven by strong earnings: market strategist
One market strategist says earnings are continuing to power recent gains in equity markets.
-
5h ago5:32
S&P/TSX Composite down as energy and base metal stocks fall, U.S. markets also lower
Canada's main stock index was down more than 100 points Wednesday, weighed down by losses in base metal and energy stocks, while U.S. stock markets also moved lower ahead of after-market earnings from Nvidia.
-
5h ago
RBC's global head of health-care investment banking is leaving
Royal Bank of Canada’s global head of health-care investment banking, Andrew “Cal” Callaway, is leaving the firm, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.
-
7h ago5:02
Nvidia to release earnings as AI demand continues unabated
A surprisingly strong earnings season for big tech reaches its grand finale Wednesday afternoon when Nvidia Corp., the artificial intelligence chipmaking giant, reports its results and gives a much anticipated outlook that could set the tone for the second half of the year.
-
11h ago7:26
Canadians feel grocery inflation getting worse, 18% are boycotting Loblaw: poll
Almost two-thirds of Canadians feel that inflation at the grocery store is getting worse, a new poll suggests, even as food inflation has been steadily cooling.
-
May 21
Inflation in Canada slows to 2.7%, boosting June rate cut odds5:59
Inflation in Canada slows to 2.7%, boosting June rate cut odds
Canada’s annual rate of core inflation eased for a fourth straight month, bolstering a case for policymakers to begin an easing cycle in the coming months, but a slight increase in the monthly pace may keep a June rate cut from being a certainty.
-
3h ago
WestJet planning new fare category for travellers willing to forgo carry-on bag
WestJet Airlines plans to launch a new cheaper fare category that would be available to travellers willing to fly without a carry-on bag.
-
7h ago7:25
WestJet adds more flights to Latin America, Caribbean after Sunwing deal
Canadian travel company WestJet Group plans to increase its presence in Latin America and the Caribbean and introduce planes with more seats after buying a competitor.
-
May 17
Entrepreneurs already leaving Canada due to capital gains hike, Wattpad founder Allen Lau says7:16
Entrepreneurs already leaving Canada due to capital gains hike, Wattpad founder Allen Lau says
Tech entrepreneurs are packing up and leaving Canada following the proposed capital gains tax increase from the Feds, says former Wattpad CEO Allen Lau.
-
7h ago9:13
Shopify CEO Tobi Lütke joins Meta advisory council along with other tech leaders
Shopify Inc.'s founder and chief executive Tobi Lütke has joined a group that Facebook and Instagram's parent company has set up to advise its leadership.
-
5h ago6:36
Remote work, aging tech targeted by Canada cybersecurity plan
Canada released its first-ever cybersecurity strategy for federal government departments and agencies on Wednesday, with the aim of addressing challenges posed by remote work, cloud computing, aging infrastructure and recruitment.
-
10h ago6:28
Technology and business consulting company CGI names Francois Boulanger as next CEO
CGI Inc. says Francois Boulanger will be promoted to the role of president and chief executive, effective Oct. 1.
-
8h ago
Mortgage lending among top risks facing financial system: OSFI
Canada's banking regulator says real estate secured lending and mortgages are among the top risks facing the country's financial system as higher interest rates put pressure on borrowers.
-
May 17
High levels of immigration partially offset Canada's aging population: economist9:14
High levels of immigration partially offset Canada's aging population: economist
Canada’s rapid population growth, due to high levels of immigration, has worked to reduce costs associated with an aging population while spurring other economic challenges, according to one economist.
-
7h ago7:29
CAE's defence business takes $700M hit as fixed-price contracts drag down earnings
CAE Inc. expects to report a half-billion-dollar loss for its fourth quarter after massive one-time charges linked to its beleaguered defence business.
-
14h ago4:47
Lululemon's product chief departure adds to 'wall of worry'
Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s shares dropped 4.6 per cent in premarket trading after the company said its chief product officer was leaving, raising concerns among analysts that the athleisure brand is losing its edge.