Mar 1
Interest rates are near the historical 'norm': Gordon Reid7:02
Interest rates are near the historical 'norm': Gordon Reid
After North American central banks drove interest rates up in lockstep last year, one investment professional said interest rates are only now starting to normalize on a longer-term basis.
3h ago5:59
TSX today: Index dragged down by financial stocks
Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading as weakness in financial stocks weighed on the market, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.
-
6h ago8:16
The Rise of AI and ChatGPT
Phil Davis, Founder of Philstockworld.com joins MoneyTalk to discuss the rise of AI and the risks and capabilities associated with ChatGPT.
7:00
Using artificial intelligence to invest: Three commodity stocks from Huw Roberts
-
5:47
Look to food companies to recession-proof your portfolio: Stock picks from Laura Lau
-
6:48
Young Canadians at higher risk of falling victim to fraud: Survey
-
7:54
'Don't be afraid to ask': Tips for young workers in salary negotiations
-
Economist calls 'no landing' recession scenario possible only 'in fantasy land'
-
3:42
Nearly half of Canadians think mortgage fraud is common, some are willing to do it: Survey
-
8h ago6:09
More than half of Canadians say current economic conditions have impacted retirement plans: Survey
More than half of Canadians said their plans for retirement have been impacted by the current economic backdrop, according to the Scotia Global Asset Management Investor Sentiment survey.
-
Mar 1
Canadians fear China swayed elections that put Trudeau in power: Poll3:19
Canadians fear China swayed elections that put Trudeau in power: Poll
Two thirds of Canadians suspect China attempted to interfere in recent elections that returned Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberals to power, according to a new poll.
-
4h ago6:43
Bay du Nord not liable for end-use emissions, marine shipping, company lawyer says
A lawyer representing the Norwegian energy firm behind a proposed offshore oil project in Newfoundland and Labrador says the company is only responsible for the immediate environmental impact of the project itself.
-
22h ago5:43
Tesla shares drop after investor day without any new models
Elon Musk’s latest master plan for Tesla fell flat as the electric-car maker shared scant details about next-generation models that will underpin its next phase of growth.
-
Feb 28
Flat economy suggests Bank of Canada rate hikes are working: Economists7:18
Flat economy suggests Bank of Canada rate hikes are working: Economists
A flat Canadian economy at the end of 2022 is a promising sign that monetary policy is working to bring down inflation, economists said Tuesday as Statistics Canada reported real gross domestic product (GDP) for last year’s fourth quarter.
-
5h ago
Review your rights before signing paperwork during a layoff: Employment lawyers
You've just made it into the office, when your boss brings you into a meeting room, where you find someone from human resources about to deliver you bad news: your company is carrying out layoffs and you're on the list. Should you sign the paperwork immediately? Not necessarily, say lawyers.
-
Mar 16:05
Banks pricing in a 'more dire' economic situation, which is good for future stock price: Investor
The economy isn’t as bad as Canadian banks are pricing in and this is a good sign for the future of the sector, according to one Bay Street investor.
-
21h ago6:14
Enbridge CEO hopes for more carbon capture support in upcoming federal budget
The CEO of energy infrastructure giant Enbridge Inc. says he hopes the federal government will unveil more incentives for carbon capture and storage in the upcoming federal budget.
-
46m ago7:53
U.S. stocks rise after Fed's Bostic boosts sentiment
U.S. stocks climbed after Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said the central bank could be in a position to pause rate hikes sometime this summer. Treasury yields stayed elevated.
-
Feb 28
Canaccord deal battle pits ex-CIBC bankers against each other6:15
Canaccord deal battle pits ex-CIBC bankers against each other
Two executives spearheading a leveraged buyout of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. have a problem: They can’t get the deal past a board member who had previously been a close colleague at one of Canada’s biggest banks.