'Thumbs up' emoji can represent contract acceptance, Sask. court finds
6:35
Insolvencies on the rise amid interest rate squeeze: Former Bank of Canada economist
-
5:54
Meta is set to take on Twitter with a rival app called Threads
9:44
Canadians less keen to buy EVs, despite government policy push: Study
5:28
Can AI help farmers adapt to extreme weather?
Jul 7
Midyear market check: How does your portfolio stack up?3:58
Midyear market check: How does your portfolio stack up?
The first half of 2023 marks a turnaround for the broader equity markets. After suffering a nearly 20 per cent decline in 2022, the benchmark S&P 500 is up 16 per cent from January 1; officially entering bull market territory last week.
Jul 78:07
The Week Ahead: BoC rate decision, manufacturing data
A look at what investors will be watching in the upcoming week.
Sep 12
Smart Wealth™ with Thane Stenner
Award-winning portfolio manager and podcast host Thane Stenner helps you understand why being wealthy is not the same as being rich. Join him on this podcast in having authentic conversations about success with the most brilliant and fascinating leaders who have built their wealth smartly and strategically and learn what they are currently doing to continue to stay wealthy, longer term. New episodes monthly.
Jul 75:46
Canadian lumber producers could benefit from wildfire-related price increase: Expert
As wildfires continue to rage, one expert said higher levels of smoke have piqued investor interest and Canadian producers could benefit from price increases.
Jul 78:23
Online News Act creates 'moment of reckoning' for publishers
Meta and Google's move away from linking to Canadian news sites is a "moment of reckoning" for publishers and broadcasters that have heavily relied on social media to build audiences, marketing and journalism experts say.
Jul 6
The Canadian stock market is 'dirt cheap' right now: David Rosenberg4:03
The Canadian stock market is 'dirt cheap' right now: David Rosenberg
Investors looking to put their money to work in a heightened interest rate environment could find opportunities in the Canadian equity market, bonds, and cash, one Bay Street veteran advised.
Jul 713:58
CRTC to maintain approach for setting wholesale internet rates, with some adjustments
The federal telecommunications regulator is sticking with the way it sets prices for smaller companies that buy access to large carriers' internet networks.
Jul 75:23
B.C. port strike enters day seven as union, employers association trade barbs
Opposition members of the British Columbia legislature have added their voices to business and political groups demanding action to end a week-old strike at more than 30 west coast ports.
Jul 5
Drastically extended amortizations drive total mortgage costs significantly higher: Ratehub.ca6:47
Drastically extended amortizations drive total mortgage costs significantly higher: Ratehub.ca
As some homeowners extend their amortization well beyond the typical 25-year period, an analysis from Ratehub.ca found that overall mortgage costs could increase by nearly 180 per cent over a 90-year timeframe.
Jul 74:49
U.S. trade envoy presses Canada on digital services tax, home shopping obligations
America's trade envoy is urging her Canadian counterpart to abandon plans for a digital services tax and to allow U.S. home shopping north of the border.
Jul 78:11
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta over its new rival app Threads
Twitter has threatened legal action against Meta over its new text-based app called Threads, which has drawn tens of millions of users since launching this week as a rival to Elon Musk’s social media platform.
Jul 710:00
SNC-Lavalin to sell Scandinavian division in first big move in its strategic review
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. says it has made a deal to sell its Scandinavian engineering business to a French consulting firm, the first big move under its strategic review.
Jul 74:07
Cooler hiring in June could help the Fed achieve an elusive 'soft landing' for U.S. economy
Another month, another solid gain for America's job market.
Jul 4
July rate hike could trigger problems for mortgage owners: Expert5:38
July rate hike could trigger problems for mortgage owners: Expert
Canadian households are being closely watched by the country's central bank as interest rate hikes pose a serious danger to over leveraged mortgage holders, one expert cautioned.
Jul 57:10
Signs of wage growth cooling encouraging amid inflation fight: economists
Early signs of wage growth slowing are an indicator the Bank of Canada's fight against inflation is slowly gaining ground, economists said, but it's too soon to tell whether Canadians will regain the purchasing power they lost amid sustained price growth.
Jul 75:47
Ferry disruptions hurting P.E.I. businesses after years of COVID-19 closures
Tourism officials say the sporadic ferry service this year between Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia is hurting local businesses.