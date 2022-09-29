Top Stories
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
Sep 28
Apotex Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc., the Canadian generic pharmaceuticals giant that was founded by Barry Sherman in 1974, has agreed to a takeover.
1h ago
48m ago11:23
HSBC considers quitting global HQ in London’s Canary Wharf
HSBC Holdings Plc is considering quitting its global headquarters in London’s Canary Wharf district when its lease expires in early 2027.
4h ago4:00
Bed Bath & Beyond traced an erratic path to its current crisis
The current crisis at Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., which on Thursday reported its lowest second-quarter revenue since 2006, is the culmination of years of management missteps and a dysfunctional corporate culture, according to people who have worked at the company.
Sep 28
Real estate: Re/Max report expects home prices to decrease this fall4:03
Real estate: Re/Max report expects home prices to decrease this fall
A report by Re/Max Canada forecasts the national average home sale price in Canada will fall 2.2 per cent in the final months of the year.
16h ago5:25
The U.K.'s crisis of confidence was years in the making
Britain is in a self-inflicted financial crisis that threatens to accelerate the economy's dive into recession — and the country’s new prime minister is coming under intense pressure to blink.
6h ago7:04
Oil pares drop with OPEC+ cuts weighed against growth outlook
Oil traded near US$82 a barrel as traders weighed a clouded outlook for global economic growth against the potential for output cuts from the OPEC+ producer group.
6h ago8:24
Top polluters fail to tie CEO pay to carbon-cutting goals
Corporate America’s top emitters are failing to effectively link greenhouse gas reduction targets to CEO pay, a report by a shareholder advocacy group found.
Sep 28
Enbridge selling Alberta pipeline stakes to Indigenous groups for $1.12B1:44
Enbridge selling Alberta pipeline stakes to Indigenous groups for $1.12B
Enbridge Inc. announced the sale of a minority stake in seven of its Alberta pipelines to almost two dozen Indigenous communities in what's being described as the largest transaction of its nature to date in North America.
Sep 27
Canadian employers projecting 4.2% salary increase in 2023: Survey7:35
Canadian employers projecting 4.2% salary increase in 2023: Survey
Canadian employers project the national average base salary to increase by 4.2 per cent next year, a new survey says.
3h ago2:20
The Daily Chase: Canada's GDP rose slightly in July; RRSP and TFSA deferrals rise
We were expecting new details on the extent of Canada’s economic slowdown this morning. What we got instead was a surprise (tiny) growth spurt
21h ago12:50
Coordination among major central banks 'almost impossible': AIMCo chair
Coordination among the world's largest central banks is nearly impossible, according to one fund manager, due to each of the three major global economic zones facing different circumstances.
15h ago3:25
Gold drops as U.S. dollar rally resumes in wake of BOE intervention
Gold slid on renewed strength in the U.S. dollar, after a rally triggered by the Bank of England’s decision to unveil a bond-buying program to boost UK bonds.