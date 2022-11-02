Top Stories
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
-
-
More than half of Canadian mortgage-holders worried about payments at renewal: Survey
5:26
Credit card debt at record high amid stubbornly hot inflation, survey says
3:54
Importance of understanding your travel insurance in post-COVID-19 era
1:11
Instagram users report accounts randomly suspended, app crashes
5:38
Larry Berman: Does the U.S. election outcome matter for markets?
5:58
Indoor growing could feed Canadians — and others — year-round
19h ago
What mortgage brokers are seeing with renewals amid rate hikes5:25
What mortgage brokers are seeing with renewals amid rate hikes
Canadian mortgage owners are feeling the squeeze of increased borrowing costs, but despite challenges, few are looking to sell, according to several mortgage brokers.
27m ago13:43
The Daily Chase: Freeland to release fall economic statement; Toronto home sales drop
Chrystia Freeland will be taking centre stage at about 4 p.m. EDT when she delivers the latest details on the federal government's view of the county's finances.
-
Nov 2
I’m seeing losses. Now what?
Unnerved by this year’s stock market correction? History shows that one of the best bear market strategies for long-term investors may be to ride it out.
Presented by:
3h ago2:44
Peloton drops on outlook, even as CEO says 'ship is turning'
Peloton Interactive delivered a weaker forecast for the current quarter than Wall Street was predicting, even as management declared that it was beating its own timeline for turning around the fitness company.
-
23h ago
Vancouver home sales down 46% from last year, 13% from September: board3:33
Vancouver home sales down 46% from last year, 13% from September: board
The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says home sales continued to plunge in October, falling 45.5 per cent from the year before and 12.8 per cent from September.
-
4h ago4:39
Oil drops as more rate hikes overshadow tightening fuel market
Oil fell after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said interest rates will go higher than earlier projected, overshadowing tightening supply.
-
2h ago1:48
Suncor reports net loss in third quarter as it takes writedown on Fort Hills
Suncor says it recorded a net loss of $609 million in the third quarter as it took a writedown of $3.4 billion against its share of the Fort Hills oilsands mine.
-
Nov 212:31
Alberta carbon market woos speculators as asset manager piles in
A carbon market in oil-rich Alberta is getting an injection of speculative money from an asset manager jockeying to become a top investor on a platform dominated by energy firms.
-
16h ago
Canada orders three Chinese firms to divest from country's lithium miners4:29
Canada orders three Chinese firms to divest from country's lithium miners
Canada’s government ordered three Chinese firms to divest from a trio of small lithium miners based in the country, days after introducing tougher rules on foreign investments in the nation’s critical minerals sectors.
-
Nov 212:43
Seasonal job postings soar, but employers may struggle to fill them, Indeed says
Employers may have a tougher time hiring temporary workers this upcoming holiday season as the growth in job postings compared to pre-pandemic outweighs those looking, a new report has found.
-
16h ago6:35
U.S. interest rates rise: Powell sees higher peak for rates
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell opened a new phase in his campaign to regain control of inflation, saying U.S. interest rates will go higher than earlier projected, but the path may soon involve smaller hikes.
-
16h ago6:36
Sun Life reports Q3 net income of $466 million, down 54 per cent from last year
Sun Life Financial says its profit was down 54 per cent in the third quarter compared with a year earlier due to general market declines, and also recorded a $170 million charge related to its sale of Sun Life UK.
-
Nov 1
Netflix's ad tier launches in Canada: Here's what you need to know3:09
Netflix's ad tier launches in Canada: Here's what you need to know
Netflix launched its cheaper ad-supported subscription service to Canadians on Tuesday.
-
22h ago1:10
Canada Goose cuts full-year guidance as COVID restrictions hurt China business
Canadian luxury parka maker Canada Goose Holdings Inc. trimmed its financial guidance for the year as COVID-19 restrictions in China and worries about the global economy weigh on the company.
-
Nov 13:17
Turquoise Hill delays shareholder vote on Rio Tinto deal to take it private
Turquoise Hill has delayed a shareholder meeting to vote on Rio Tinto's deal to take the company private.