(Bloomberg) -- A tiny Israeli company backed by Nestle SA is the latest to catch the eye of investors seeking to capitalize on the surge in interest in drugs that aid weight loss.

Epitomee Medical Ltd. on Monday announced the completion of a pivotal clinical trial in the US. Its shares jumped as much as 75% in Tel Aviv.

The Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk A/S on Sept. 1 overtook the French luxury powerhouse LVMH to become Europe’s most valuable company, buoyed by demand for its remedies for obesity. While Epitomee is minuscule by comparison, its price surge is another sign of the growing interest in weight-loss treatments.

Also on Monday, shares in Danish firm Zealand Pharma A/S jumped after analysts at Nordea said they see it benefiting from the booming obesity treatment market.

Epitomee’s capsule is ingested by mouth and works by expanding in the stomach in reaction to pH levels, according to the company’s website.

Epitomee plans to submit the findings of the study to the Food and Drug Administration with an eye to gaining approval for the sale of its capsule in the US in 2024. The company has signed an agreement with Nestle Health Science for marketing and distribution.

The trial included 279 individuals in nine medical centers, with one group of participants provided with a placebo and the other with Epitomee’s capsules. The latter group showed a significantly greater weight loss compared to the control group, the company said.

Epitomee shares were up 60% to 12.80 shekels at 3:13 p.m. in Tel Aviv.

