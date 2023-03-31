(Bloomberg) -- Nestle SA is closing its Buitoni pizza factory in France after demand dropped following a bout of deadly E.coli infections that led to a product recall last year.

The Swiss company will look for jobs internally and externally for all 140 employees, who will be paid through December, Nestle said on the Buitoni France website. Nestle will also seek a way for another company to keep using the site somehow.

After the recall in February 2022, the factory was shuttered for nine months. In December it reopened after a renovation, though Nestle suspended operations at the start of March as demand for the pizzas was below expectations.

Nestle informed the Buitoni employees of the decision on Wednesday.

