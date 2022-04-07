(Bloomberg) -- Nestle SA said access to food is a basic right and a key value for the world’s largest food company following criticism the Swiss firm didn’t scale down its Russian activities quickly enough after the war in Ukraine started.

After pressure built up, Nestle said March 23 it suspended the vast majority of manufacturing in Russia while maintaining the sale of essential products such as infant formula and medical nutrition.

“To some, it may have appeared that Nestle was not listening closely enough, or that we were not acting quickly enough in response to current events,” Chief Executive Officer Mark Schneider said in prepared remarks for the company’s virtual annual general meeting. “But, even in times of war, we believe universal values and principles should continue to apply.”

Schneider addressed the calls companies, including Nestle, have faced to go beyond international sanctions and leave the Russian market. Ukrainian authorities, including President Volodymyr Zelenskiy himself, have called out Nestle and Schneider by name for continuing operations in Russia, prompting a wave of criticism and calls for boycotts on social media.

Read more: Russia Remainers Say Leaving Would Hand Putin an Easy Win

“We found ourselves thrust into global politics like no other moment in recent history,” Schneider said.

The maker of KitKat chocolate and Nespresso coffee now has suspended most of its production in the country.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.