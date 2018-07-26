(Bloomberg) -- Nestle SA Chief Executive Officer Mark Schneider’s focus on rejuvenating product lines is gaining momentum from stronger U.S. and Chinese demand for coffee and booming e-commerce sales.

Sales grew faster than analysts expected in the first six months of the year and the company forecast improvement in the second half as Schneider’s attempt to turn Nestle into a more agile consumer giant is showing signs of success.

The CEO is turning the page after sales grew at their weakest pace in more than two decades last year. In his second year as CEO, he has announced plans to cut hundreds of jobs and overhauled its infant-formula unit. Nestle in April also revamped its board, adding figures from faster-moving consumer-goods companies, including Adidas AG CEO Kasper Rorsted and Inditex SA Chairman Pablo Isla.

Under pressure from Third Point, the activist fund run by Dan Loeb, to sell assets, Nestle said it will complete its strategic review of its Gerber life insurance business by the end of the year. Loeb has said that Nestle should divest as much as 15 percent of sales.

China, Brazil

China helped boost organic growth in the Asia-Pacific and Africa region to 4.4 percent in the first half, as the company sold more products online and consumers snapped up more of its coffee products. Volume in the U.S. and Canada improved, and growth was boosted by Purina pet-care products and Hot Pockets convenience meals. That offset lost revenue from a nationwide trucker strike in Brazil in May. Last week, Unilever reported second-quarter sales growth below analysts’ estimates as the Brazilian protests snarled shipments.

Nestle said its underlying trading operating profit margin will improve in the second half, benefiting from efficiency programs and more favorable commodity prices.

Schneider has pointed to steps Nestle has taken to crank up innovation and renovation of brands, though he has said it will take a few quarters until it has an effect on organic growth.

Among other new products, Nestle has introduced technology that allows it to make Milkybar chocolates with 30 percent less sugar. The company is also developing a new subscription health-care platform in Japan that provides nutritional advice based on blood and DNA tests. The company is pioneering infant formula with components that mimic sugars in human milk, claiming they help stimulate the immune system.

Nestle invested in a slew of smaller fast-growing companies, including Freshly, an online seller of natural prepared meals, and Wildscape, which says it makes healthier frozen food, trying to lure customers with recipes such as chimichurri chicken with roast peppers. Schneider’s challenge is integrating so many small acquisitions while trying to revamp bigger traditional brands such as Stouffer’s.

In coffee, Nestle has branched out into new brands after decades of focusing on Nescafe and Nespresso. Schneider has brought in Blue Bottle and Chameleon Cold-Brew, and also agreed to a $7.2 billion deal to use the Starbucks brand for grocery items.

(Updates with Gerber insurance review in fourth paragraph.)

To contact the reporter on this story: Corinne Gretler in Zurich at cgretler1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Eric Pfanner at epfanner1@bloomberg.net, Thomas Mulier, John J. Edwards III

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.