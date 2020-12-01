(Bloomberg) -- Nestle SA’s U.S. unit and Cargill Inc. got a mixed reception in a Supreme Court argument over the use of child slavery on Ivory Coast cocoa farms, as justices weighed giving American companies a bigger shield from human-rights lawsuits.

Justices from across the court’s ideological spectrum questioned whether the allegations against the companies had enough of a U.S. connection for the lawsuit go forward. But even some of the court’s conservative members expressed reluctance to completely exempt U.S. companies from suits under a 1789 law that activists have used to sue businesses over overseas atrocities.

