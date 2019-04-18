Nestle Is Off to Best Start in Three Years

(Bloomberg) -- Nestle SA reported the strongest start to a year since 2016 as shoppers snapped up more of its Purina pet food and helped by price increases.

Revenue climbed 3.4 percent on an organic basis in the first quarter. Analysts expected 2.8 percent growth.

Pricing rose 1.2 percent, the most in 10 quarters, as the KitKat maker passed on higher raw material costs, testing whether shoppers will still bite when it costs more. Nestle said pricing improved in Brazil and the U.S., though Europe and Japan are suffering from deflation.

Better-than-expected volume growth may boost optimism that Nestle will succeed in returning to mid-single digit sales growth by 2020. However, Asian sales growth suffered a setback, missing analysts’ estimates, which could raise concern a growth engine is sputtering.

Nestle’s bottled-water growth of 2 percent trailed that of rival Danone. Nestle was grappling with higher input costs for that business in the U.S. last year, mainly in packaging and distribution.

Nestle shares have gained 17 percent so far this year. The stock will start trading at 9 a.m. in Zurich.

