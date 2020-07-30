Jul 30, 2020
Nestle Outshines Rivals by Reporting Sales Growth, Led by Coffee
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Nestle SA stood out among ailing consumer-goods companies by reporting higher sales amid strong demand for coffee in home offices and pet food.
- First-half revenue climbed 2.8% on an organic basis. Analysts expected 2.3%. The company said it expects 2% to 3% growth this year and an improvement in its underlying trading operating margin.
Key Insights
- The results show how Nestle’s broad portfolio has protected it throughout the lockdown as it outperformed rivals like Unilever and Coca-Cola Co., which recently reported lower sales. Sales of Starbucks-brand coffee products rose more than 10%, while Nespresso had mid-single-digit growth.
- Sales of bottled water slumped 10% as lockdowns around the world led to closed restaurants and bars. The company is considering a sale of its mass-market brands in the U.S. and local labels in China to focus on premium offerings. Confectionery, another product often bought for on-the-go consumption, also dropped.
- Unlike many consumer-goods companies reporting a return to growth in China, Nestle reported flat sales in that market in the second quarter. While coffee, dairy and ice cream rebounded there, growth was held back by a decline in infant formula sales.
Market Reaction
- Nestle shares have climbed 4.1% this year.
