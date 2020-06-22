(Bloomberg) -- Nestle SA will stop selling products under the Beso de Negra brand as the world’s largest food company goes through its 25,000 products to eliminate marketing that contains racial stereotypes.

Nestle is reviewing all the products made by its more than 2,000 brands and will rename and redesign that one, a spokeswoman said in a response to emailed questions. Colombian confectionery brand name Beso de Negra translates as kiss from a black woman.

An increasing number of consumer-goods companies are rebranding old trademarks following weeks of anti-racism protests in the U.S. that spilled over to the rest of the world. PepsiCo Inc. is changing the name of its Aunt Jemima pancake mix and syrup, while Mars Inc. is evaluating the Uncle Ben’s rice brand.

Dreyer’s, which Nestle recently transferred to its Froneri ice cream joint venture with PAI Partners, is also taking action on its Eskimo Pie business.

