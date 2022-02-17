(Bloomberg) -- Nestle SA Chief Executive Officer Mark Schneider said the world’s largest food and beverage company is more interested in small and mid-sized deals, though he wouldn’t rule out a larger acquisition.

The company said it has made 85 purchases and divestments since Schneider became CEO in 2017. In December, Nestle raised $10 billion by reducing its stake in French cosmetics maker L’Oreal SA.

Schneider earlier Thursday said in a CNBC interview that Nestle is open to big deals, but not compelled to make them. He told analysts on a call later that he wasn’t trying to signal anything with those remarks, and was merely reiterating Nestle’s position.

In response to questions on a call with reporters, Schneider said Nestle is open to forming partnerships with private-equity firms to make deals, as it did with its Froneri ice cream joint venture, though the company has enough finances to acquire companies on its own.

“One of the hallmarks of Nestle has been to be very creative when it comes to dealmaking,” Schneider said.

