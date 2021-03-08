(Bloomberg) -- Nestle SA’s Israel subsidiary will bar employees who haven’t been vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 from the workplace unless they submit a negative virus test every three days.

The new rules at the Nestle unit, Osem Investments Ltd., take effect next week and are “intended to protect the health of employees and continuity of work in the factories,” according to a company statement on Monday. Osem, which makes food like salty snacks and instant falafel mix, says almost 90% of its 4,000 workers in Israel have either been inoculated or have recovered from the disease.

Read more: Vaccinated Workers Get More Office Benefits Than Holdouts

While Israel leads the world with about 75% of eligible citizens getting at least one vaccine dose, the government has tried a mix of incentives to zero the gap by the end of next month. Israel has allowed gyms, restaurants, and cultural events to reopen only to the fully vaccinated or those who recovered from the virus in an attempt to convince the holdouts to get the shot.

Companies like Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Intel Corp.’s Mobileye NV and Osem are now following suit, asking workers who are vaccine holdouts to stay home or provide a recent negative test.

In cases when vaccination isn’t possible, “alternative arrangements will be made,” Osem said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.