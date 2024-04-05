(Bloomberg) -- Nestle said its natural mineral waters made in France are completely safe to drink following reports that the country’s food safety watchdog has raised concerns about extraction sites.

France’s Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health & Safety (ANSES) recommended increased monitoring of the water resources, the agency said in a statement. ANSES analyzed data provided by the country’s regional health body (ARS), which identified a deterioration of the microbiological and chemical quality of the sites.

Nestle has not received the report but waters marketed under the Hepar, Contrex, Vittel and Perrier brands are completely safe to drink, a company spokesperson said in a statement Friday. Hepar, Contrex and Vittel are produced in the Vosges region of eastern France, while Perrier is bottled in Vergeze in the south.

The Swiss food and drink giant said it has strengthened its controls as part of a transformation plan at Nestle’s French mineral water sites. It said results of its own analyses are constantly shared with the authorities which regularly test the water.

Nestle has suffered a string of challenges in its water business, which is vulnerable to droughts and changing weather patterns. Supply shortages have reduced sales of mineral waters like Perrier in recent quarters.

The ANSES assessment was first reported by local media, including news agency AFP which said that traces of fecal contamination were found, citing the ANSES report.

The recommendation comes as prosecutors are looking into allegations that Nestle used illegal treatments to purify its mineral waters. Nestle said earlier this year it uses microfiltration, as well as activated carbon filters and ultraviolet systems which are not in line with French mineral water regulations.

A US man, Kevin O’Rourke, in March filed a class action lawsuit against Nestle over misleading shoppers about how Perrier is made, charging them more for the idea that it is natural when it is, in fact, being artificially purified.

--With assistance from Jenny Che.

