(Bloomberg) -- Nestle SA has suspended shipments of non-essential products to Russia, another step by a European multinational to scale down its business in the country after the invasion of Ukraine.

The world’s largest food company will still supply Russians with necessities such as baby food, cereal and therapeutic pet food sold at veterinarian clinics, Nestle said on its website on Friday. Exports of products like Nespresso coffee and San Pellegrino water have been stopped with immediate effect, a spokesperson said.

The move comes after the KitKat maker said it’s suspending all capital investments, as well as all advertising in Russia. Scores of U.S. and European firms have joined an exodus from the country in recent days, leading the Russian government to devise a plan that may go as far as nationalizing the operations of companies that leave the country.

Some 90% of the products Nestle sells in Russia are manufactured locally. Nestle has also stopped exporting its products out of Russia, which usually go to nations like Azerbaijan, Belarus or Kazakhstan.

Nestle has more than 7,000 employees and six factories in Russia.

