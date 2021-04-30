(Bloomberg) -- Nestle SA agreed to buy vitamin maker Bountiful Co. for $5.75 billion, becoming a world leader in a field that the Swiss food company only entered four years ago when Chief Executive Officer Mark Schneider began shaking up its strategy.

KKR & Co. had been planning an initial public offering valuing Bountiful at more than $6 billion, Bloomberg News reported in January. Nestle’s purchase, expected to close in the second half of this year, precludes any such move. The price is 16.8 times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization Bountiful had through March.

Schneider dove into the field of vitamins and supplements in his first year as CEO in 2017 with the $2.3 billion acquisition of Atrium Innovations Inc. That was a reversal of the strategy of predecessor Paul Bulcke, who had ruled out the segment, arguing the supplement business is too competitive to create products with pricing power. Schneider has focused on developing larger brands in the field, trying to appeal to high-spending health-conscious consumers as Nestle simultaneously sheds other businesses such as U.S. chocolate.

The strategy has delivered, with Nestle recently reporting sales growth at double the pace analysts predicted. Supplements and minerals that boost the immune system are in high demand, and e-commerce has become an effective way to sell such products, the company said. Nestle Health Science’s revenue rose almost 10% in the first quarter on an adjusted basis.

Nestle shares have gained more than 70% since Schneider became CEO, and the company is worth more than $300 billion.

Nestle said the purchase will weigh on profitability this year because of one-time integration costs.

Bountiful sells a wide range of vitamins that are available in retail chains such as Walmart, CVS and Rite Aid. Supplements and vitamins are attractive targets during the pandemic, which has boosted demand for products that are advertised as helping consumers’ health and immune systems.

Evercore, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan advised KKR. Simpson Tacher & Bartlett LLP was its legal counsel.

(Updates with details on strategy in first paragraph)

