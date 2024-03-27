(Bloomberg) -- Nestle SA, plans to spend 2.5 billion rand ($132 million) over the next five years to improve growth and development of emerging local businesses across East and Southern Africa.

The food giant sees this helping ensure more sustainable procurement practices and agro-processing initiatives in the region, it said in a statement Wednesday. It will also provide opportunities for Black businesspeople, who were largely locked out of participating in South Africa’s economy during apartheid.

“Central to Nestle’s pledge is its strategic investment in raw materials, packaging, and supplier development,” said spokesperson Mota Mota. “By investing in local talent and fostering entrepreneurship, we can build a more resilient and prosperous future for all.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.