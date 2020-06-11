(Bloomberg) -- Nestle SA said it’s considering a sale of its U.S. mass-market bottled water business as the world’s largest food company focuses the unit on premium hydrating products.

The strategic review of most of the North American business, including brands like Pure Life, Poland Spring and Deer Park, is expected to be completed early in 2021, Nestle said in a statement after European markets closed on Thursday.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Schneider had previously announced plans to restructure its water unit, where sales have been weighed down by a backlash against plastic packaging, high transport costs and a rise of discount competition.

Nestle’s North American water business had sales of about 3.4 billion francs last year, excluding international brands like Perrier and San Pellegrino.

The company also pledged to make its entire water portfolio carbon-neutral by 2025.

