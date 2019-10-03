(Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s push to set a date for eliminating greenhouse-gas emissions took a step forward on Thursday when a key holdout dropped its opposition to the plan.

Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas said he’s joining 24 other EU leaders in supporting a 2050 target for reaching zero net emissions ahead of a meeting of EU environment ministers on Friday.

The move suggests momentum is building behind Ursula von der Leyen’s ambition to put the environment at the heart of the EU agenda when she takes over as European Commission president next month. As recently as June, Estonia teamed up with Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic to prevent EU leaders moving toward the target.

“Climate neutrality by 2050 is the new normal,” Karsten Sach, director general at the German Environment Ministry, said in an interview in Luxembourg before the environmental meeting. “Clearly the debate is gathering pace.”

The fight against climate change is climbing up Europe’s political agenda as voters grow increasingly concerned about the rising temperatures and extreme weather events.

Setting the EU on a track toward meeting the 2050 target would mean a transformation of the economy affecting everything from transportation and agriculture to energy production and the design of cities.

“Climate neutrality is now very high on the political level, all the summits of EU heads of state are now discussing it,” said Norbert Kurilla, state secretary at the Slovak Environment Ministry. “There’s a great momentum. Europe was always a leader on climate action and I firmly believe that it will continue to do so.”

The cost of the shift though is dizzying.

The European Commission estimates that the energy system and infrastructure will need an extra at 175 billion euros ($190 billion) to 290 billion euros a year in investment from 2030. Opponents of swift action are using the cost argument to slow down the talks and win more financial aid.

EU diplomats insist that the former communist countries will most likely fall into line when von der Leyen’s target goes back to the European leaders’ summit in December with a package to help coal-dependent and poorer economies. The commission, the EU’s regulatory arm, needs a political nod from all the heads of state before proposing detailed laws in the coming years on how to meet the new climate objectives.

“We will definitely come to an agreement,” said Eva Svedling, Swedish State Secretary for Climate. "We need everyone on board."

Adopting the 2050 target would bring Europe into line with the objectives set out in the Paris Agreement, which called on nations to work toward capping global temperature increases since pre-industrial times to 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) and acknowledges the need to strive for 1.5 degrees. That would still be the quickest shift in the climate since the end of the last ice age more than 10,000 years ago. Without deeper cuts in greenhouse gases, the world is on track for at least double the targeted amount of warming.

To contact the reporter on this story: Ewa Krukowska in Brussels at ekrukowska@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Reed Landberg at landberg@bloomberg.net, Ben Sills

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.