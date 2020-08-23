25m ago
Netanyahu Accepts Proposed Compromise to End Coalition Crisis
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he has accepted a proposed compromise that would end a coalition crisis that threatened to bring down the government.
“Out of responsibility to the nation, I have decided to accept the compromise,” Netanyahu said. He said the proposal on the national budget would allow the country to avoid a fourth round of elections in less than two years.
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.