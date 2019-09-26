(Bloomberg) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asked the attorney general to allow the live broadcast of his hearing on planned bribery and fraud charges next week.

The broadcast “would ensure justice and truth,” Netanyahu said in a text message. It would also give the public full disclosure, he said.

Netanyahu is scheduled for a two-day hearing before Attorney General Avihai Mandelblit beginning Wednesday where he will offer his rebuttal to planned corruption charges and try to avert them.

To contact the reporter on this story: Alisa Odenheimer in Jerusalem at aodenheimer@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Shaji Mathew at shajimathew@bloomberg.net, Amy Teibel, Gwen Ackerman

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.