(Bloomberg) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he’s abandoned a clause in his government’s judicial overhaul plan that would allow parliament to override court rulings on legislation.

Currently, the court has the power to strike down a law and its ruling is final. Under the original government plan, the Knesset could vote to preempt judicial review of legislation or annul it after the fact.

Netanyahu said in a video interview with the Wall Street Journal posted on its website that he had already stated in the past that he had eliminated a clause that would have allowed parliament to override the court with a simple majority.

Asked about the possibility that has been raised of allowing parliament to overrule the court with a super-majority, Netanyahu answered: “No, I said it’s out.”

The plan, introduced in January, has triggered mass protests from opponents who say that it would erode the country’s democracy by giving the ruling coalition too much power. Proponents say the changes are needed because the high court has become activist, and that its makeup doesn’t reflect Israeli society.

Netanyahu also said in the interview that he would amend the proposal on appointing judges, but did not specify how. He said it would be different than the current situation, but also different from the original plan.

After he put the overhaul on pause in March, negotiations were held between his coalition and the opposition to find a compromise. Those talks broke down recently over judge selection.

Earlier this week, the government introduced legislation aimed at removing another judicial tool — using “reasonableness” as a basis for court decisions. The opposition has vowed to step up anti-government demonstrations, saying that removing this power will pose a danger to democracy.

