(Bloomberg) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to cancel his planned trip to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday after his wife was hospitalized, Walla News reported, citing Israeli officials.

Sara Netanyahu was hospitalized early Thursday after feeling unwell, and was diagnosed with appendicitis, Israel Hayom newspaper reported, citing the prime minister’s office. She will be kept in the hospital for observation for several days, the report said.

