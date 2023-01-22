42m ago
Netanyahu Fires Key Ally From Cabinet, Citing Court Decision
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) --
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired Health and Interior Minister Aryeh Deri on Sunday, citing a court decision.
“I am forced with a heavy heart, with great sorrow and with a very difficult feeling, to remove you from your position as a minister in the government,” Netanyahu wrote in a letter to Deri.
The High Court of Justice disqualified Deri from serving as a minister in a Jan. 18 decision. Deri was convicted of tax offenses in 2022 and given a suspended sentence. He also served jail time beginning in 2000 following a bribery, fraud, and breach of trust conviction.
