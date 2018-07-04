(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has lifted a ban on lawmakers’ visits to a contested east Jerusalem holy site, Hadashot TV news reports.

Netanyahu said in a letter to Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein that members of parliament would be able to visit the site, known as the Temple Mount to Jews, and Haram al-Sharif to Muslims, once every quarter, the report said. Cabinet members will be able to visit as well.

The site is a frequent flashpoint between Palestinians and Jews, who lay conflicting claims to the sacred compound. Jews venerate the hilltop as the location of their biblical temple, Judaism’s holiest site. Muslim faithful revere it as the place where the Prophet Muhammad ascended to heaven. A ban on visits by lawmakers was imposed in late 2015 in an attempt to quell violence in east Jerusalem and the West Bank.

