(Bloomberg) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to convene the security cabinet on Sunday to prepare for an “broader action” against perpetrators and supporters of terrorism in East Jerusalem and in the West Bank, while avoiding harm to those who are not involved.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting, Netanyahu also said that the government plans to strengthen Israeli settlements, “which the terrorists are trying to uproot.”

The prime minister spoke two days after a car-ramming attack at a bus stop by a Palestinian driver from East Jerusalem. Two brothers, age six and eight, and a young man were killed in the attack.

