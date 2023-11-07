(Bloomberg) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he sees his country having security control over Gaza for an indefinite period, suggesting it will maintain that role even after fighting in the besieged territory ends.

“Israel for an indefinite period will have the overall security responsibility because we’ve seen what happens when we don’t have it,” Netanyahu said in excerpts of an interview with ABC News aired late Monday. “When we don’t have that security responsibility what we have is the eruption of Hamas terror on a scale that we couldn’t imagine.”

Israel is waging an offensive, now in its second month, that it says aims to destroy Hamas after the militant Palestinian group stormed into southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,400 people and abducting more than 240 others.

It has been bombing from the air daily and, for the past 10 days, has had infantry and tanks inside the northern part of the strip, with the goal of dismantling Hamas military and governing infrastructure. Some 10,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

Israel has focused mostly on the north, urging civilians to move south via an evacuation corridor, but it has also carried out numerous attacks in the south when it identifies Hamas operatives or targets, its military says. Hamas is designated a terrorist organization by the US and European Union.

Asked about the prime minister’s statement, his foreign policy adviser Ophir Falk said it’s in keeping with Israel’s plans for after the war ends.

“There are a number of options being discussed for the day after Hamas,” he wrote in a text message. “The common denominators of all the plans are that 1) there is no Hamas 2) Gaza is demilitarized, 3) Gaza is deradicalized.”

The nature of the security control — indeed the nature of the Gaza Strip — after this very punishing war is far from clear. Israel has been in shock and mourning since the attack a month ago, feeling a sense of vulnerability it hasn’t had for decades. That has added to its sense that it can never neglect what is happening in Gaza again, especially for communities living along its southwestern border where the attack took place.

The expectation in Israel is that there will be a buffer zone inside Gaza to prevent anyone from approaching the border in future.

Peter Lerner, an Israeli military spokesman, told Bloomberg Radio Tuesday, “Gaza City is the hub of Hamas operations that is the center of government. I would say it’s the center of gravity. So obviously that is a very, very substantial focus point of our activities.

“The situation on the ground requires a paradigm change. It requires a new reality for Israelis and Palestinians like one where both sides of the border live without the risk of terrorism or death. And indeed, the reality as as I’ve said, it needs to change and it needs to change now.”

