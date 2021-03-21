(Bloomberg) --

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his government won’t impose any more lockdowns, not even after Tuesday’s national election.

“People are saying to themselves: ‘OK, they are waiting, surely after the election there will be another lockdown,”’ Netanyahu told Army Radio in an interview on Sunday. “No way! There is no need for it. Countries are imposing lockdowns, because they don’t have vaccines.”

Israel, currently emerging from its third lockdown, has mounted the world’s leading vaccination drive per capita, with more than half the population receiving at least one dose.

