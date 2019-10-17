(Bloomberg) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu renewed a call for his main rival to set aside political differences and join a national unity government, warning of “growing” security challenges.

Netanyahu has until late next week to form a ruling coalition or risk the country’s president handing the mandate to former military chief Benny Gantz. Short of a majority in parliament, the premier’s efforts to coax Gantz’s Blue and White bloc, the largest in the legislature, into a power-sharing agreement have so far failed.

The prime minister didn’t specify the threats facing Israel. But his statement follows the decision by President Donald Trump to withdraw U.S. troops from northern Syria as he seeks to end America’s presence in long-running Middle Eastern conflicts.

The U-turn has boosted Israel’s main regional foe, Iran, which is a key supporter of the government in Damascus, and stoked speculation in Israel over the future reliability of the country’s superpower patron.

“All of Israel’s citizens look around and see how the Middle East is changing for the worse in front of our eyes,” Netanyahu said in a tweet. “Those who need to know, know that the security challenges are growing, and they are not waiting for us.”

