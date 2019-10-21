(Bloomberg) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu handed back his mandate to form a government back to the president, opening the door for Benny Gantz, the head of the rival Blue and White bloc, to try his hand at cobbling together a coalition.

“The time for spin is over, the time has come for action,” a spokesman for Blue and White said in a statement. The bloc “is determined to form a liberal unity government under Benny Gantz, who the nation elected a month ago.”

President Reuven Rivlin issued a statement saying he plans to inform parliament factions that he intends to give Gantz the next chance at forming a government, after which he will have 28 days to do so.

Israel held its second national elections this year in September, which yielded a near deadlock between Netanyahu’s Likud and Blue and White and has left the government in paralysis.

